Accountant, ex-coach plead guilty in college bribery scheme

June 27, 2019 12:47 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California soccer coach and an accountant for the consultant at the center of the college admissions bribery scheme have pleaded guilty in the sweeping case.

Ali Khosroshahin and Steven Masera pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Khosroshahin, of Fountain Valley, California, was head women’s soccer coach at USC. Authorities say he accepted bribes to get four students designated as soccer recruits even though none played competitive soccer.

Masera, of Folsom, California was an accountant and financial officer for admissions consultant Rick Singer’s foundation, which authorities say was used to funnel the bribes to the coaches and others.

They have both agreed to cooperate with authorities investigating the scheme. They are scheduled to be sentenced in October.

