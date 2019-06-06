Aces-Dream, Box

LAS VEGAS (92)

Cambage 7-14 1-1 15, J.Young 2-4 2-2 6, McBride 4-5 2-2 13, Plum 4-5 0-0 10, Wilson 5-9 1-2 11, Colson 1-3 0-0 2, Hamby 7-13 1-2 15, Park 0-6 0-2 0, Rodgers 3-6 0-0 8, Swords 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 6-11 0-0 12. Totals 39-76 7-11 92.

ATLANTA (69)

Breland 4-9 2-2 10, Coffey 3-8 4-6 11, Hayes 3-14 0-0 7, Montgomery 2-8 0-0 6, Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Bentley 2-11 0-0 5, Cazorla 0-1 2-2 2, Gulich 3-5 1-1 7, Peters 0-2 0-0 0, Sykes 5-11 5-6 15. Totals 24-72 16-19 69.

Las Vegas 25 24 28 15—92 Atlanta 13 12 24 20—69

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-19 (McBride 3-4, Plum 2-3, Rodgers 2-5, T.Young 0-1, Colson 0-1, Cambage 0-1, J.Young 0-2, Hamby 0-2), Atlanta 5-23 (Montgomery 2-6, Coffey 1-4, Hayes 1-4, Bentley 1-7, Breland 0-1, Cazorla 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 47 (Hamby 8), Atlanta 33 (Breland 9). Assists_Las Vegas 27 (J.Young 8), Atlanta 18 (Montgomery 5). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 22, Atlanta 15. A_2,630 (18,118).

