Aces-Liberty, Box

LAS VEGAS (78)

Cambage 5-14 7-8 17, J.Young 4-13 3-6 11, McBride 9-16 5-5 25, Plum 2-8 0-0 4, Wilson 2-10 1-1 5, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 1-4 1-2 3, Park 0-2 0-0 0, Rodgers 2-5 0-0 5, Swords 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 3-7 1-2 8. Totals 28-79 18-24 78.

NEW YORK (88)

Boyd 3-5 1-1 8, Charles 8-18 5-6 21, Hartley 5-15 6-7 17, Nurse 4-11 4-5 15, Zahui B 4-11 0-0 9, Allen 2-8 2-2 6, Gray 2-7 0-0 4, Wright 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 32-81 18-21 88.

Las Vegas 22 15 25 16—78 New York 19 26 23 20—88

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 4-13 (McBride 2-4, T.Young 1-1, Rodgers 1-3, J.Young 0-2, Plum 0-3), New York 6-26 (Nurse 3-8, Boyd 1-2, Zahui B 1-5, Hartley 1-6, Wright 0-1, Allen 0-2, Charles 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 42 (Cambage 10), New York 46 (Zahui B 9). Assists_Las Vegas 14 (McBride 4), New York 21 (Hartley 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 20, New York 19. Technicals_Las Vegas coach Aces (Defensive three second), New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second). A_1,447 (5,000).

