The Associated Press
 
Aces-Lynx, Box

June 16, 2019
 
LAS VEGAS (80)

Cambage 4-11 6-6 14, J.Young 0-4 0-0 0, McBride 6-12 8-9 22, Plum 8-17 0-0 21, Wilson 3-5 7-8 13, Colson 0-1 2-2 2, Hamby 1-4 1-2 3, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-3 0-0 3, T.Young 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 24-27 80.

MINNESOTA (75)

Collier 4-7 0-0 8, Dantas 8-15 1-1 22, Fowles 4-9 0-0 8, Robinson 5-12 1-1 12, Sims 3-11 7-8 14, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Christmas-Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, Coates 2-4 0-0 4, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 9-10 75.

Las Vegas 11 24 23 22—80
Minnesota 19 20 19 17—75

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 8-18 (Plum 5-8, McBride 2-5, Rodgers 1-2, Cambage 0-1, Hamby 0-2), Minnesota 8-26 (Dantas 5-10, Sims 1-4, Brown 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Talbot 0-1, Christmas-Kelly 0-1, Collier 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Cambage 9), Minnesota 31 (Fowles 9). Assists_Las Vegas 15 (Hamby 4), Minnesota 21 (Dantas 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 13, Minnesota 23. A_8,392 (19,356).

