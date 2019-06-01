Listen Live Sports

Aces-Mercury, Box

June 1, 2019 12:31 am
 
LAS VEGAS (84)

J.Young 3-10 0-0 8, McBride 5-10 4-5 15, Plum 4-12 0-0 10, Swords 1-4 0-0 2, Wilson 4-19 3-3 11, Cambage 4-8 4-4 13, Colson 3-3 2-2 8, Hamby 4-4 2-2 10, Rodgers 2-5 1-2 7, T.Young 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 30-76 16-20 84.

PHOENIX (86)

Bonner 5-13 2-2 12, Carson 7-14 3-3 20, Griner 8-11 2-5 18, January 5-6 1-2 16, Y.Turner 6-11 4-4 18, B.Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Lyttle 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-16 86.

Las Vegas 22 21 22 19—84
Phoenix 24 18 20 24—86

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 8-16 (J.Young 2-2, Rodgers 2-4, Plum 2-5, Cambage 1-2, McBride 1-3), Phoenix 10-23 (January 5-5, Carson 3-5, Y.Turner 2-6, Carter 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Bonner 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 9), Phoenix 35 (Bonner 12). Assists_Las Vegas 19 (Wilson 4), Phoenix 21 (Y.Turner 10). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 20, Phoenix 19. Technicals_T.Young, Griner. A_14,090 (18,422).

