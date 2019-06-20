Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ajax extends contract of coach Erik ten Hag

June 20, 2019 7:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ajax has extended the contract of manager Erik ten Hag after he guided the Amsterdam club to its best season in years.

Ajax announced Thursday that Ten Hag’s deal has been extended two years until June 2022. Financial details were not released.

Ten Hag joined Ajax in January 2018 and last season led a talent-packed young team to the Dutch league and cup double and also the semifinals of the Champions League.

____

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.