The Associated Press
 
Ajax to sign Netherlands international Quincy Promes

June 24, 2019 3:17 pm
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ajax is acquiring Netherlands international Quincy Promes from Sevilla in the Amsterdam club’s first major signing of a summer that is expected to see several stars of its surprise run to the Champions League semifinals leave for new teams.

Ajax announced Monday that Promes, a winger who has made 38 appearances for the Netherlands, will sign a five-year contract starting July 1. Ajax agreed to pay Sevilla an initial transfer fee of 15.7 million euros ($18 million).

The 27-year-old Promes played in Ajax’s youth academy but did not break into the first team. He played for Dutch club FC Twente before moving to Spartak Moscow and then Sevilla.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has already left Ajax for Barcelona and more of the talented young team that won the Dutch league and cup double and lost to Tottenham in the Champions League semifinals are expected to transfer over the summer.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

