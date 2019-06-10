Listen Live Sports

All-Star Fan Voting

June 10, 2019 2:19 pm
 
At Progressive Field, Cleveland
Game, Tuesday, July 9
Voting released: June 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CATCHER

1. Gary Sanchez, Yankees, 737,107

2. James McCann, White Sox, 289,475

3. Jason Castro, Twins, 199,497

4. Robinson Chirinos, Astros, 197,976

5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox, 183,291

6. Jonathan Lucroy, Angels 139,059

7. Josh Phegley, Athletics, 89,795

8. Mike Zunino, Rays, 64,167

9. Martin Maldonado, Royals, 56,763

10. Roberto Perez, Indians, 55,799

FIRST BASE

1. Luke Voit, Yankees, 393,356

2. C.J. Cron, Twins, 302,586

3. Jose Abreu, White Sox 286,145

4. Carlos Santana, Indians, 250,615

5. Albert Pujols, Angels, 192,816

6. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 188,318

7. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 180,803

8. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 116,979

9. Ji-Man Choi, Rays, 77,847

10. Chris Davis, Orioles, 70,010

SECOND BASE

1. Tommy La Stella, Angels, 487,598

2. Jose Altuve, Astros, 448,131

3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees, 379,820

4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins, 179,792

5. Michael Chavis, Red Sox, 156,208

6. Whit Merrifield, Royals, 146,670

7. Brandon Lowe, Rays, 110,507

8. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 63,483

9. Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox, 55,079

10. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 50,065

THIRD BASE

1. Alex Bregman, Astros, 630,159

2. Gio Urshela, Yankees, 269,716

3. Hunter Dozier, Royals, 216,809

4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox, 202,569

5. Matt Chapman, Athletics, 159,155

6. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 150,074

7. Marwin Gonzalez, Twins, 132,235

8. Yoan Moncada, White Sox, 122,121

9. David Fletcher, Angels, 90,761

10. Yandy Diaz, Rays, 62,930

SHORTSTOP

1. Jorge Polanco, Twins, 395,210

2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 329,421

3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 322,958

4. Tim Anderson, White Sox, 281,862

5. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox, 220,317

6. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 175,868

7. Andrelton Simmons, Angels, 130,774

8. Adalberto Mondesi, Royals, 81,777

9. Elvis Andrus, Rangers, 73,559

10. Willy Adames, Rays, 60,392

OUTFIELD

1. Mike Trout, Angels, 951,002

2. George Springer, Astros, 776,352

3. Austin Meadows, Rays, 468,111

4. Michael Brantley, Astros, 458,577

5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 450,407

6. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 344,215

7. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 308,134

8. Joey Gallo, Rangers, 281,179

9. Josh Reddick, Astros, 220,079

10. Max Kepler, Twins, 202,822

11. Byron Buxton, Twins, 192,230

12. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 138,911

13. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 138,426

14. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 124,490

15. Tommy Pham, Rays, 119,691

16. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 110,139

17. Trey Mancini, Orioles, 100,457

18. Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers, 95,875

19. Kevin Kiermaier, Rays, 76,526

20. Kole Calhoun, Angels, 74,625

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 491,955

2. Hunter Pence, Rangers, 329,321

3. Nelson Cruz, Twins, 214,702

4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels, 166,275

5. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 157,411

6. Aledmys Diaz, Astros, 152,614

7. Khris Davis, Athletics, 140,227

8. Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners, 131,700

9. Avisail Garcia, Rays, 127,731

10. Yonder Alonso, White Sox, 71,174

