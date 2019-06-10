All-Star Fan Voting

|At Progressive Field, Cleveland
|Game, Tuesday, July 9
|Voting released: June 10
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|CATCHER
1. Gary Sanchez, Yankees, 737,107
2. James McCann, White Sox, 289,475
3. Jason Castro, Twins, 199,497
4. Robinson Chirinos, Astros, 197,976
5. Christian Vazquez, Red Sox, 183,291
6. Jonathan Lucroy, Angels 139,059
7. Josh Phegley, Athletics, 89,795
8. Mike Zunino, Rays, 64,167
9. Martin Maldonado, Royals, 56,763
10. Roberto Perez, Indians, 55,799
1. Luke Voit, Yankees, 393,356
2. C.J. Cron, Twins, 302,586
3. Jose Abreu, White Sox 286,145
4. Carlos Santana, Indians, 250,615
5. Albert Pujols, Angels, 192,816
6. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 188,318
7. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 180,803
8. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 116,979
9. Ji-Man Choi, Rays, 77,847
10. Chris Davis, Orioles, 70,010
1. Tommy La Stella, Angels, 487,598
2. Jose Altuve, Astros, 448,131
3. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees, 379,820
4. Jonathan Schoop, Twins, 179,792
5. Michael Chavis, Red Sox, 156,208
6. Whit Merrifield, Royals, 146,670
7. Brandon Lowe, Rays, 110,507
8. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 63,483
9. Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox, 55,079
10. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 50,065
1. Alex Bregman, Astros, 630,159
2. Gio Urshela, Yankees, 269,716
3. Hunter Dozier, Royals, 216,809
4. Rafael Devers, Red Sox, 202,569
5. Matt Chapman, Athletics, 159,155
6. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays, 150,074
7. Marwin Gonzalez, Twins, 132,235
8. Yoan Moncada, White Sox, 122,121
9. David Fletcher, Angels, 90,761
10. Yandy Diaz, Rays, 62,930
1. Jorge Polanco, Twins, 395,210
2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 329,421
3. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 322,958
4. Tim Anderson, White Sox, 281,862
5. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox, 220,317
6. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 175,868
7. Andrelton Simmons, Angels, 130,774
8. Adalberto Mondesi, Royals, 81,777
9. Elvis Andrus, Rangers, 73,559
10. Willy Adames, Rays, 60,392
1. Mike Trout, Angels, 951,002
2. George Springer, Astros, 776,352
3. Austin Meadows, Rays, 468,111
4. Michael Brantley, Astros, 458,577
5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 450,407
6. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 344,215
7. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 308,134
8. Joey Gallo, Rangers, 281,179
9. Josh Reddick, Astros, 220,079
10. Max Kepler, Twins, 202,822
11. Byron Buxton, Twins, 192,230
12. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 138,911
13. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 138,426
14. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 124,490
15. Tommy Pham, Rays, 119,691
16. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 110,139
17. Trey Mancini, Orioles, 100,457
18. Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers, 95,875
19. Kevin Kiermaier, Rays, 76,526
20. Kole Calhoun, Angels, 74,625
1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 491,955
2. Hunter Pence, Rangers, 329,321
3. Nelson Cruz, Twins, 214,702
4. Shohei Ohtani, Angels, 166,275
5. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 157,411
6. Aledmys Diaz, Astros, 152,614
7. Khris Davis, Athletics, 140,227
8. Daniel Vogelbach, Mariners, 131,700
9. Avisail Garcia, Rays, 127,731
10. Yonder Alonso, White Sox, 71,174
