All-Star Finalists

At Progressive Field, Cleveland Tuesday, July 9 Released June 21 CATCHER American League

Robinson Chirinos (Astros)

James McCann (White Sox)

Gary Sánchez (Yankees)

National League

Willson Contreras (Cubs)

Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)

Brian McCann (Braves)

FIRST BASE American League

C.J. Cron (Twins)

Carlos Santana (Indians)

Luke Voit (Yankees)

National League

Josh Bell (Pirates)

Freddie Freeman (Braves)

Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

SECOND BASE American League

José Altuve (Astros)

Tommy La Stella (Angels)

DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

National League

Ozzie Albies (Braves)

Ketel Marte (D-backs)

Mike Moustakas (Brewers)

SHORTSTOP American League

Carlos Correa (Astros)

Jorge Polanco (Twins)

Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

National League

Javier Báez (Cubs)

Trevor Story (Rockies)

Dansby Swanson (Braves)

THIRD BASE American League

Alex Bregman (Astros)

Hunter Dozier (Royals)

Gio Urshela (Yankees)

National League

Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

Kris Bryant (Cubs)

Josh Donaldson (Braves)

OUTFIELD American League

Mookie Betts (Red Sox)

Michael Brantley (Astros)

Joey Gallo (Rangers)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Austin Meadows (Rays)

Josh Reddick (Astros)

Eddie Rosario (Twins)

George Springer (Astros)

Mike Trout (Angels)

National League

Ronald Acuña Jr.(Braves)

Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs)

Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)

Jason Heyward (Cubs)

Nick Markakis (Braves)

Joc Pederson (Dodgers)

Kyle Schwarber (Cubs)

Christian Yelich (Brewers)

DESIGNATED HITTER American League

Nelson Cruz (Twins)

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

Hunter Pence (Rangers)

The top three vote-getters at each position (and the top nine outfielders) in each League based on vote totals from “The Primary” voting which ran from May 28 through June 21. The Starters Election begins at Noon (ET) on June 26, with fans voting during a 28-hour window that ends at 4 p.m. (ET) on June 27. Results of the Starters Election will be announced on June 27 at 7 p.m. (ET).

