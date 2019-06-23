Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alonso hits 27th HR, passes Strawberry for Mets rookie mark

June 23, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Alonso has hit his 27th home run, passing Darryl Strawberry for the New York Mets rookie record in just his 77th game.

Alonso hit a solo drive against Chicago Cubs starter Cole Hamels in the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on Sunday. The 24-year-old slugger entered the day second in the majors in home runs, trailing NL MVP Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers with 29.

Strawberry won NL Rookie of the Year by hitting 26 homers in 122 games in 1983. He issued a statement via the Mets congratulating Alonso, saying “what he’s done in a short period of time is most impressive. No goal seems out of reach.”

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.