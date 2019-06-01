At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 10 4 .714 — Chicago 9 4 .692 ½ St. Paul 9 5 .643 1 Gary Southshore 7 6 .538 2½ Fargo-Moorhead 8 7 .533 2½ Milwaukee 6 9 .400 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 7 6 .538 — Cleburne 8 7 .533 — Lincoln 7 7 .500 ½ Sioux Falls 6 8 .429 1½ Sioux City 5 9 .357 2½ Texas 2 12 .143 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Lincoln 2

St. Paul 5, Cleburne 0

Chicago 9, Sioux City 2

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Texas 1

Gary Southshore 7, Kansas City 1

Winnipeg 11, Sioux Falls 10

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.