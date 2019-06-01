Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

June 1, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 10 4 .714
Chicago 9 4 .692 ½
St. Paul 9 5 .643 1
Gary Southshore 7 6 .538
Fargo-Moorhead 8 7 .533
Milwaukee 6 9 .400
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 7 6 .538
Cleburne 8 7 .533
Lincoln 7 7 .500 ½
Sioux Falls 6 8 .429
Sioux City 5 9 .357
Texas 2 12 .143

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Lincoln 2

St. Paul 5, Cleburne 0

Chicago 9, Sioux City 2

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Texas 1

Gary Southshore 7, Kansas City 1

Winnipeg 11, Sioux Falls 10

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

