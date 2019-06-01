|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|St. Paul
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Gary Southshore
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Milwaukee
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kansas City
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Lincoln
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Cleburne
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Sioux Falls
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Sioux City
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|Texas
|2
|12
|.143
|5½
___
Lincoln 7, Milwaukee 3
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.
Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
