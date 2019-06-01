Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 1, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 9 4 .692
Winnipeg 10 5 .667
St. Paul 9 5 .643 ½
Gary Southshore 7 6 .538 2
Fargo-Moorhead 8 7 .533 2
Milwaukee 6 10 .375
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 7 6 .538
Cleburne 8 7 .533
Lincoln 8 7 .533
Sioux Falls 7 8 .467 1
Sioux City 5 9 .357
Texas 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln 7, Milwaukee 3

Sioux Falls 7, Winnipeg 5, 1 innings

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.