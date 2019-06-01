At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 9 4 .692 — Winnipeg 10 5 .667 — St. Paul 9 5 .643 ½ Gary Southshore 7 6 .538 2 Fargo-Moorhead 8 7 .533 2 Milwaukee 6 10 .375 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Kansas City 7 6 .538 — Lincoln 8 7 .533 — Cleburne 8 7 .533 — Sioux Falls 7 8 .467 1 Sioux City 5 9 .357 2½ Texas 2 12 .143 5½

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln 7, Milwaukee 3

Sioux Falls 7, Winnipeg 5

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

