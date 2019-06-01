Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

June 1, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 9 4 .692
Winnipeg 10 5 .667
St. Paul 9 6 .600 1
Gary Southshore 8 6 .571
Fargo-Moorhead 8 7 .533 2
Milwaukee 6 10 .375
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 9 7 .563
Lincoln 8 7 .533 ½
Kansas City 7 7 .500 1
Sioux Falls 7 8 .467
Sioux City 5 9 .357 3
Texas 2 12 .143 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln 7, Milwaukee 3

Sioux Falls 7, Winnipeg 5

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 1

Cleburne 2, St. Paul 0

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

