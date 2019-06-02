Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 2, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 10 4 .714
Winnipeg 10 5 .667 ½
St. Paul 9 6 .600
Gary Southshore 8 6 .571 2
Fargo-Moorhead 9 7 .563 2
Milwaukee 6 10 .375 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 9 7 .563
Lincoln 8 7 .533 ½
Kansas City 7 7 .500 1
Sioux Falls 7 8 .467
Sioux City 5 10 .333
Texas 2 13 .133

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln 7, Milwaukee 3

Sioux Falls 7, Winnipeg 5

Gary Southshore 3, Kansas City 1

Cleburne 2, St. Paul 0

Chicago 3, Sioux City 1

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

