The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

June 2, 2019 6:21 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 10 5 .667
Winnipeg 10 6 .625 ½
Gary Southshore 9 6 .600 1
St. Paul 9 6 .600 1
Fargo-Moorhead 9 7 .563
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 9 7 .563
Lincoln 8 8 .500 1
Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 1
Kansas City 7 8 .467
Sioux City 6 10 .375 3
Texas 2 13 .133

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Lincoln 1

Sioux City 4, Chicago 1

Sioux Falls 2, Winnipeg 1, 10 innings

Gary Southshore 11, Kansas City 6

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

