At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — Winnipeg 10 6 .625 ½ Gary Southshore 9 6 .600 1 St. Paul 9 6 .600 1 Fargo-Moorhead 9 7 .563 1½ Milwaukee 7 10 .412 4 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 9 7 .563 — Lincoln 8 8 .500 1 Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 1 Kansas City 7 8 .467 1½ Sioux City 6 10 .375 3 Texas 2 13 .133 6½

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Lincoln 1

Sioux City 4, Chicago 1

Sioux Falls 2, Winnipeg 1, 10 innings

Gary Southshore 11, Kansas City 6

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

