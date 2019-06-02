|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Winnipeg
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Gary Southshore
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Fargo-Moorhead
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Sioux Falls
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Lincoln
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Sioux City
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
|Texas
|2
|14
|.125
|6½
___
Milwaukee 3, Lincoln 1
Sioux City 4, Chicago 1
Sioux Falls 2, Winnipeg 1, 10 innings
Gary Southshore 11, Kansas City 6
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Texas 1
St. Paul 5, Cleburne 2, 1 innings
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.