At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — St. Paul 10 6 .625 ½ Winnipeg 10 6 .625 ½ Gary Southshore 9 6 .600 1 Fargo-Moorhead 10 7 .588 1 Milwaukee 7 10 .412 4 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 9 8 .529 — Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 ½ Lincoln 8 8 .500 ½ Kansas City 7 8 .467 1 Sioux City 6 10 .375 2½ Texas 2 14 .125 6½

___

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Lincoln 1

Sioux City 4, Chicago 1

Sioux Falls 2, Winnipeg 1, 10 innings

Gary Southshore 11, Kansas City 6

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Texas 1

St. Paul 5, Cleburne 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

