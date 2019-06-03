Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 3, 2019
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 10 5 .667
Winnipeg 10 6 .625 ½
St. Paul 10 6 .625 ½
Gary Southshore 9 6 .600 1
Fargo-Moorhead 10 7 .588 1
Milwaukee 7 10 .412 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 9 8 .529
Lincoln 8 8 .500 ½
Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 ½
Kansas City 7 8 .467 1
Sioux City 6 10 .375
Texas 2 14 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

