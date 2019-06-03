At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 10 5 .667 — St. Paul 11 6 .647 — Winnipeg 10 6 .625 ½ Gary Southshore 9 6 .600 1 Fargo-Moorhead 10 7 .588 1 Milwaukee 8 10 .444 3½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 9 8 .529 — Lincoln 8 8 .500 ½ Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 ½ Kansas City 7 9 .438 1½ Sioux City 6 10 .375 2½ Texas 2 15 .118 7

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 4

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln 8, Fargo-Moorhead 7

St. Paul 4, Texas 3, 10 innings

Chicago 5, Gary Southshore 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

