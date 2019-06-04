Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 4, 2019 12:15 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 11 5 .688
Winnipeg 11 6 .647 ½
St. Paul 11 6 .647 ½
Gary Southshore 9 7 .563 2
Fargo-Moorhead 10 8 .556 2
Milwaukee 8 10 .444 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 9 8 .529
Cleburne 9 8 .529
Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 ½
Kansas City 7 9 .438
Sioux City 6 11 .353 3
Texas 2 15 .118 7

___

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 4

Winnipeg 7, Sioux City 6, 10 innings

Lincoln 8, Fargo-Moorhead 7

St. Paul 4, Texas 3, 10 innings

Chicago 5, Gary Southshore 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

