Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 4, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 11 5 .688
Winnipeg 12 6 .667
St. Paul 11 6 .647 ½
Gary Southshore 9 7 .563 2
Fargo-Moorhead 10 8 .556 2
Milwaukee 8 10 .444 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 9 8 .529
Cleburne 9 8 .529
Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 ½
Kansas City 7 9 .438
Sioux City 6 12 .333
Texas 2 15 .118 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Sioux City 4

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 6:35 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Advertisement

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

D-Day Anniversary Commemorations

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.