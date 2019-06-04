|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Winnipeg
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Gary Southshore
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Milwaukee
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Cleburne
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Sioux Falls
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|8
|9
|.471
|1
|Sioux City
|6
|12
|.333
|3½
|Texas
|2
|15
|.118
|7
___
Winnipeg 5, Sioux City 4
Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 3
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
