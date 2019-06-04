At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 12 5 .706 — Winnipeg 12 6 .667 ½ St. Paul 12 6 .667 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 11 8 .579 2 Gary Southshore 9 8 .529 3 Milwaukee 8 11 .421 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 9 8 .529 — Lincoln 9 9 .500 ½ Sioux Falls 8 8 .500 ½ Kansas City 8 9 .471 1 Sioux City 6 12 .333 3½ Texas 2 16 .111 7½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Sioux City 4

Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Paul 7, Texas 1

Fargo-Moorhead 10, Lincoln 5

Sioux Falls 11, Cleburne 8

Chicago 12, Gary Southshore 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

