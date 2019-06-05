Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 5, 2019 1:12 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 12 5 .706
Winnipeg 12 6 .667 ½
St. Paul 12 6 .667 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 11 8 .579 2
Gary Southshore 9 8 .529 3
Milwaukee 8 11 .421 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 9 8 .529
Lincoln 9 9 .500 ½
Cleburne 9 9 .500 ½
Kansas City 8 9 .471 1
Sioux City 6 12 .333
Texas 2 16 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Sioux City 4

Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Paul 7, Texas 1

Fargo-Moorhead 10, Lincoln 5

Sioux Falls 11, Cleburne 8

Chicago 12, Gary Southshore 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

