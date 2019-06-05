Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 5, 2019 11:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 12 6 .667
Winnipeg 12 6 .667
St. Paul 12 7 .632 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 11 8 .579
Gary Southshore 10 8 .556 2
Milwaukee 9 11 .450 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 9 8 .529
Cleburne 9 9 .500 ½
Lincoln 9 9 .500 ½
Kansas City 8 10 .444
Sioux City 6 12 .333
Texas 3 16 .158 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 2

Gary Southshore 2, Chicago 1

Lincoln at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 3, Sioux City 2

Texas 4, St. Paul 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

