|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Chicago
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|St. Paul
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Gary Southshore
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Milwaukee
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Lincoln
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Cleburne
|9
|9
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|8
|10
|.444
|1½
|Sioux City
|6
|13
|.316
|4
|Texas
|3
|16
|.158
|7
Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 2
Gary Southshore 2, Chicago 1
Lincoln 14, Fargo-Moorhead 7
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg 3, Sioux City 2
Texas 4, St. Paul 1
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
