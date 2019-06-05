At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Winnipeg 13 6 .684 — Chicago 12 6 .667 ½ St. Paul 12 7 .632 1 Gary Southshore 10 8 .556 2½ Fargo-Moorhead 11 9 .550 2½ Milwaukee 9 11 .450 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 9 8 .529 — Lincoln 10 9 .526 — Cleburne 9 9 .500 ½ Kansas City 8 10 .444 1½ Sioux City 6 13 .316 4 Texas 3 16 .158 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 2

Gary Southshore 2, Chicago 1

Lincoln 14, Fargo-Moorhead 7

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 3, Sioux City 2

Texas 4, St. Paul 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

