American Association

June 6, 2019 6:35 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 13 6 .684
Chicago 12 6 .667 ½
St. Paul 12 7 .632 1
Gary Southshore 10 8 .556
Fargo-Moorhead 11 9 .550
Milwaukee 10 11 .476 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 10 9 .526
Lincoln 10 9 .526
Cleburne 10 10 .500 ½
Kansas City 8 11 .421 2
Sioux City 6 13 .316 4
Texas 3 16 .158 7

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Sioux Falls 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

