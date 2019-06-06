|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Chicago
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|St. Paul
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Gary Southshore
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Milwaukee
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Lincoln
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Cleburne
|10
|10
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Sioux City
|6
|13
|.316
|4
|Texas
|3
|16
|.158
|7
___
Cleburne 8, Sioux Falls 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Sioux City at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
