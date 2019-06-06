At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 12 6 .667 — Winnipeg 13 7 .650 — St. Paul 12 7 .632 ½ Gary Southshore 10 8 .556 2 Fargo-Moorhead 11 9 .550 2 Milwaukee 10 11 .476 3½ South Division W L Pct. GB Lincoln 11 9 .550 — Sioux Falls 10 9 .526 ½ Cleburne 10 10 .500 1 Kansas City 8 11 .421 2½ Sioux City 7 13 .350 4 Texas 3 17 .150 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Sioux Falls 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Sioux City 5, Winnipeg 0

Advertisement

Lincoln 4, Texas 1

Chicago at Gary Southshore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.