|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winnipeg
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|St. Paul
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Milwaukee
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Cleburne
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|Sioux City
|7
|13
|.350
|4½
|Texas
|3
|18
|.143
|9
___
Winnipeg 8, Cleburne 6
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul 4, Milwaukee 0
Sioux Falls 6, Gary Southshore 3
Lincoln 4, Texas 3
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
