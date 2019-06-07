Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

June 7, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 14 7 .667
Chicago 12 6 .667 ½
St. Paul 13 7 .650 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 11 9 .550
Gary Southshore 10 9 .526 3
Milwaukee 10 12 .455
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 12 9 .571
Sioux Falls 11 9 .550 ½
Cleburne 10 11 .476 2
Kansas City 8 11 .421 3
Sioux City 7 13 .350
Texas 3 18 .143 9

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 8, Cleburne 6

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 4, Milwaukee 0

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 6, Gary Southshore 3

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Lincoln 4, Texas 3

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.