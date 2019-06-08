At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 13 6 .684 — Winnipeg 14 7 .667 — St. Paul 13 7 .650 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 12 9 .571 2 Gary Southshore 10 9 .526 3 Milwaukee 10 12 .455 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Lincoln 12 9 .571 — Sioux Falls 11 9 .550 ½ Cleburne 10 11 .476 2 Kansas City 8 12 .400 3½ Sioux City 7 14 .333 5 Texas 3 18 .143 9

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 8, Cleburne 6

Chicago 11, Kansas City 5

St. Paul 4, Milwaukee 0

Sioux Falls 6, Gary Southshore 3

Lincoln 4, Texas 3

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Sioux City 3

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

