American Association

June 8, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 13 6 .684
Winnipeg 14 7 .667
St. Paul 13 7 .650 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 12 9 .571 2
Gary Southshore 10 9 .526 3
Milwaukee 10 12 .455
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lincoln 12 9 .571
Sioux Falls 11 9 .550 ½
Cleburne 10 11 .476 2
Kansas City 8 12 .400
Sioux City 7 14 .333 5
Texas 3 18 .143 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

