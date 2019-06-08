|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Winnipeg
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Gary Southshore
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Milwaukee
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lincoln
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Sioux Falls
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Cleburne
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Kansas City
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|Sioux City
|7
|14
|.333
|5
|Texas
|3
|18
|.143
|9
___
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, ppd.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
