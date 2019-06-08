At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 13 6 .684 — Winnipeg 14 7 .667 — St. Paul 13 7 .650 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 12 10 .545 2½ Gary Southshore 10 10 .500 3½ Milwaukee 10 12 .455 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 12 9 .571 — Lincoln 12 10 .545 ½ Cleburne 10 11 .476 2 Kansas City 8 12 .400 3½ Sioux City 8 14 .364 4½ Texas 4 18 .182 8½

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, ppd.

Sioux City 8, Fargo-Moorhead 7

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 12, Gary Southshore 4

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas 4, Lincoln 0

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.