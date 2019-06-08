Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 8, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 13 6 .684
Winnipeg 14 7 .667
St. Paul 13 7 .650 ½
Fargo-Moorhead 12 10 .545
Gary Southshore 10 10 .500
Milwaukee 10 12 .455
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 12 9 .571
Lincoln 12 10 .545 ½
Cleburne 10 11 .476 2
Kansas City 8 12 .400
Sioux City 8 14 .364
Texas 4 18 .182

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, ppd.

Sioux City 8, Fargo-Moorhead 7

Sioux Falls 12, Gary Southshore 4

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas 4, Lincoln 0

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

