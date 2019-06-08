|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Winnipeg
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|St. Paul
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Milwaukee
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Lincoln
|12
|10
|.545
|½
|Cleburne
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Kansas City
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|Sioux City
|8
|14
|.364
|4½
|Texas
|4
|18
|.182
|8½
___
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, ppd.
Sioux City 8, Fargo-Moorhead 7
Sioux Falls 12, Gary Southshore 4
Texas 4, Lincoln 0
St. Paul 14, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 6, Chicago 5
Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 1, 2:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Winnipeg, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
