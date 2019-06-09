At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chicago 14 7 .667 — St. Paul 14 7 .667 — Winnipeg 14 8 .636 ½ Fargo-Moorhead 12 10 .545 2½ Gary Southshore 10 11 .476 4 Milwaukee 10 13 .435 5 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 13 9 .591 — Lincoln 12 10 .545 1 Cleburne 11 11 .500 2 Kansas City 9 13 .409 4 Sioux City 8 14 .364 5 Texas 4 18 .182 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Winnipeg 0, 7 innings

Chicago 6, Kansas City 2

Sioux Falls 6, Gary Southshore 3

Advertisement

Cleburne at Winnipeg, 4:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Texas at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.