The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

June 9, 2019 9:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 14 7 .667
St. Paul 14 7 .667
Winnipeg 14 9 .609 1
Fargo-Moorhead 13 10 .565 2
Gary Southshore 10 11 .476 4
Milwaukee 10 13 .435 5
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 13 9 .591
Lincoln 12 10 .545 1
Cleburne 12 11 .522
Kansas City 9 13 .409 4
Sioux City 8 15 .348
Texas 4 18 .182 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Winnipeg 0, 7 innings

Chicago 6, Kansas City 2

Sioux Falls 6, Gary Southshore 3

Cleburne 5, Winnipeg 2, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Sioux City 2

Milwaukee at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln 9, Texas 4

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

