American Association

June 9, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 15 7 .682
Chicago 14 7 .667 ½
Winnipeg 14 9 .609
Fargo-Moorhead 13 10 .565
Gary Southshore 10 11 .476
Milwaukee 10 14 .417 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 13 9 .591
Lincoln 13 10 .565 ½
Cleburne 12 11 .522
Kansas City 9 13 .409 4
Sioux City 8 15 .348
Texas 4 19 .174

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne 8, Winnipeg 0, 7 innings

Chicago 6, Kansas City 2

Sioux Falls 6, Gary Southshore 3

Cleburne 5, Winnipeg 2, 7 innings

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Sioux City 2

St. Paul 6, Milwaukee 5

Lincoln 9, Texas 4

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

