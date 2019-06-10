Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 10, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 15 7 .682
Chicago 14 7 .667 ½
Winnipeg 14 9 .609
Fargo-Moorhead 13 10 .565
Gary Southshore 10 11 .476
Milwaukee 11 14 .440
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 13 10 .565
Lincoln 13 10 .565
Cleburne 12 11 .522 1
Kansas City 9 13 .409
Sioux City 8 15 .348 5
Texas 4 19 .174 9

___

Monday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee 8, Sioux Falls 3

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

