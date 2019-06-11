|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Chicago
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Winnipeg
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Milwaukee
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Lincoln
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Cleburne
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Kansas City
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Sioux City
|9
|15
|.375
|5
|Texas
|5
|19
|.208
|9
___
Sioux Falls 11, Milwaukee 3
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
