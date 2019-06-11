At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 15 7 .682 — Chicago 14 8 .636 1 Winnipeg 14 9 .609 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 13 10 .565 2½ Gary Southshore 10 11 .476 4½ Milwaukee 11 15 .423 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 14 10 .583 — Lincoln 13 11 .542 1 Cleburne 12 11 .522 1½ Kansas City 9 13 .409 4 Sioux City 9 15 .375 5 Texas 5 19 .208 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 11, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

