American Association

June 11, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 15 7 .682
Chicago 14 8 .636 1
Winnipeg 14 9 .609
Fargo-Moorhead 13 10 .565
Gary Southshore 10 11 .476
Milwaukee 11 15 .423 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 14 10 .583
Lincoln 13 11 .542 1
Cleburne 12 11 .522
Kansas City 9 13 .409 4
Sioux City 9 15 .375 5
Texas 5 19 .208 9

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 11, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

