American Association

June 12, 2019 12:14 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 16 7 .696
Winnipeg 15 9 .625
Chicago 14 9 .609 2
Fargo-Moorhead 13 11 .542
Gary Southshore 10 12 .455
Milwaukee 11 15 .423
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 14 10 .583
Lincoln 14 11 .560 ½
Cleburne 12 12 .500 2
Kansas City 10 13 .435
Sioux City 9 16 .360
Texas 6 19 .240

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 11, Milwaukee 3

Texas 9, Chicago 7

Kansas City 10, Cleburne 8

St. Paul 7, Fargo-Moorhead 4

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 3

Lincoln 3, Sioux City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

