|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Winnipeg
|15
|9
|.625
|1½
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Milwaukee
|11
|15
|.423
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Lincoln
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Cleburne
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|10
|13
|.435
|3½
|Sioux City
|9
|16
|.360
|5½
|Texas
|6
|19
|.240
|8½
___
Sioux Falls 11, Milwaukee 3
Texas 9, Chicago 7
Kansas City 10, Cleburne 8
St. Paul 7, Fargo-Moorhead 4
Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 3
Lincoln 3, Sioux City 2
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
