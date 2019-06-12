At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 16 7 .696 — Winnipeg 15 9 .625 1½ Chicago 14 9 .609 2 Fargo-Moorhead 13 11 .542 3½ Gary Southshore 10 12 .455 5½ Milwaukee 11 15 .423 6½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 14 10 .583 — Lincoln 14 11 .560 ½ Cleburne 12 12 .500 2 Kansas City 10 13 .435 3½ Sioux City 9 16 .360 5½ Texas 6 19 .240 8½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 11, Milwaukee 3

Texas 9, Chicago 7

Kansas City 10, Cleburne 8

St. Paul 7, Fargo-Moorhead 4

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 3

Lincoln 3, Sioux City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 1:10 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

