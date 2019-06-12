At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 16 8 .667 — Chicago 14 9 .609 1½ Winnipeg 15 10 .600 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 14 11 .560 2½ Gary Southshore 11 12 .478 4½ Milwaukee 11 15 .423 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 14 10 .583 — Lincoln 14 11 .560 ½ Cleburne 12 12 .500 2 Kansas City 10 13 .435 3½ Sioux City 9 16 .360 5½ Texas 6 19 .240 8½

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore 8, Winnipeg 3

Fargo-Moorhead 7, St. Paul 1

Texas at Chicago, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

