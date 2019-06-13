Listen Live Sports

American Association

June 13, 2019
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 16 8 .667
Chicago 14 9 .609
Winnipeg 15 10 .600
Fargo-Moorhead 14 11 .560
Gary Southshore 11 12 .478
Milwaukee 11 16 .407
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 15 10 .600
Lincoln 14 12 .538
Cleburne 12 13 .480 3
Kansas City 11 13 .458
Sioux City 10 16 .385
Texas 6 19 .240 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 5

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

