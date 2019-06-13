|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Winnipeg
|15
|10
|.600
|1½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Gary Southshore
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|Milwaukee
|11
|16
|.407
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Lincoln
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Cleburne
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Kansas City
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Sioux City
|10
|16
|.385
|5½
|Texas
|6
|19
|.240
|9
___
Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 5
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:07 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
