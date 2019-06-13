At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 16 8 .667 — Chicago 14 9 .609 1½ Winnipeg 15 10 .600 1½ Fargo-Moorhead 14 11 .560 2½ Gary Southshore 11 12 .478 4½ Milwaukee 11 16 .407 6½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 15 10 .600 — Lincoln 14 12 .538 1½ Cleburne 12 13 .480 3 Kansas City 11 13 .458 3½ Sioux City 10 16 .385 5½ Texas 6 19 .240 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 5

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City 9, Lincoln 2

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne 7, Kansas City 6

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

