American Association

June 13, 2019 11:57 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 17 8 .680
Winnipeg 16 10 .615
Chicago 14 9 .609 2
Fargo-Moorhead 14 12 .538
Gary Southshore 11 13 .458
Milwaukee 11 16 .407 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 15 10 .600
Lincoln 14 13 .519 2
Cleburne 13 13 .500
Kansas City 11 14 .440 4
Sioux City 11 16 .407 5
Texas 6 19 .240 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Paul 3, Fargo-Moorhead 2, 10 innings

Sioux City 9, Lincoln 2

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne 7, Kansas City 6

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

