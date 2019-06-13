|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Winnipeg
|16
|10
|.615
|1½
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Fargo-Moorhead
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Milwaukee
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Lincoln
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Cleburne
|13
|13
|.500
|2½
|Kansas City
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Sioux City
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|Texas
|6
|19
|.240
|9
___
Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 5
St. Paul 3, Fargo-Moorhead 2, 10 innings
Sioux City 9, Lincoln 2
Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 0
Cleburne 7, Kansas City 6
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
