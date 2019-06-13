At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 17 8 .680 — Winnipeg 16 10 .615 1½ Chicago 14 9 .609 2 Fargo-Moorhead 14 12 .538 3½ Gary Southshore 11 13 .458 5½ Milwaukee 11 16 .407 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 15 10 .600 — Lincoln 14 13 .519 2 Cleburne 13 13 .500 2½ Kansas City 11 14 .440 4 Sioux City 11 16 .407 5 Texas 6 19 .240 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Paul 3, Fargo-Moorhead 2, 10 innings

Sioux City 9, Lincoln 2

Winnipeg 5, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne 7, Kansas City 6

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

