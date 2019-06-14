At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 17 8 .680 — Chicago 14 9 .609 2 Winnipeg 16 11 .593 2 Fargo-Moorhead 14 12 .538 3½ Gary Southshore 11 13 .458 5½ Milwaukee 12 16 .429 6½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 15 10 .600 — Lincoln 14 13 .519 2 Cleburne 13 13 .500 2½ Kansas City 11 14 .440 4 Sioux City 11 16 .407 5 Texas 6 19 .240 9

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee 2, Winnipeg 1

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

