At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 17 8 .680 — Winnipeg 16 11 .593 2 Chicago 14 10 .583 2½ Fargo-Moorhead 15 12 .556 3 Gary Southshore 11 13 .458 5½ Milwaukee 12 16 .429 6½ South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux Falls 16 10 .615 — Lincoln 14 14 .500 3 Cleburne 13 14 .481 3½ Kansas City 12 14 .462 4 Sioux City 12 16 .429 5 Texas 6 20 .231 10

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 13, Texas 6

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 1, 7 innings

Sioux City 6, Cleburne 5, 10 innings

Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3

Milwaukee 2, Winnipeg 1

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

