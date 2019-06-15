|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Winnipeg
|16
|11
|.593
|2
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Gary Southshore
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Milwaukee
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Lincoln
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Cleburne
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Kansas City
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Sioux City
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Texas
|6
|20
|.231
|10
___
Kansas City 13, Texas 6
Fargo-Moorhead 8, Chicago 1, 7 innings
Sioux City 6, Cleburne 5, 10 innings
Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3
Milwaukee 2, Winnipeg 1
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, ppd.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.