|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Winnipeg
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Fargo-Moorhead
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Milwaukee
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Lincoln
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|Cleburne
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Kansas City
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Sioux City
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|Texas
|6
|20
|.231
|10½
___
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, ppd.
St. Paul 5, Gary Southshore 4
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, ppd.
Sioux Falls 7, Lincoln 5
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
